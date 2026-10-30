Rohit Sharma likely to take over as Mumbai Indians captain for IPL 2027

Mumbai Indians are likely to hand over captaincy to Rohit Sharma for their forthcoming IPL season 2027, The Indian Express understands. The decision doesn’t come as a surprise especially after the five-time champions have gone with a complete overhaul of the support staff over the past week.

It is learnt that Mumbai Indians wanted Rohit to take over the franchise captaincy from Hardik Pandya midway through the last IPL when the franchise was struggling. As previously reported by this newspaper, the franchise had already made up its mind on moving on from Pandya as captain, but the question remained who they would turn to. Under Pandya’s reign, MI had lost 10 of 14 games, finished ninth, and extended their title drought to six years. With the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah part of the setup for a while, there was an option to install a new face. Even Tilak Varma, who is seen as strong leadership material, was an option, should the franchise want to build for the future.