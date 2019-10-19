Rohit Sharma surpasses record of most sixes in a Test series

Rohit Sharma scored his sixth Test hundred on Saturday at JSCA International Stadium, Ranchi against South Africa on Friday. Rohit took on South African bowlers, especially Dane Piedt hitting him for huge sixes. The Indian opener surpassed Caribbean batsman Shimron Hetmyer’s record of most sixes in a Test series. Hetmyer had hit 15 sixes vs Bangladesh in Test series last year.

It was Rohit’s third hundred in the series. The 32-year-old became the only Indian opener after Sunil Gavaskar to hit three Test hundreds in a series. Gavaskar has scored four Test centuries twice in a single Test series.

The Mumbai batsman also became the leading six-hitter in the ongoing World Test Championship going past England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

This was Rohit’s sixth Test hundred at home. He has second-most centuries by a batsman at home without scoring a century overseas. Bangladesh’s Mominul Haque leads the list with eight Test centuries at home without one overseas.

Rohit got to his century with a six off Dane Piedt. This is the second time he has got to a Test hundred with a maximum equalling Gautam Gambhir. Sachin Tendulkar tops the list with six Test centuries completed with a six.