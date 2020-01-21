Rohit Sharma mercilessly trolls Yuzvendra Chahal for his ‘The Rock-like’ style

Both share a good camaraderie between them. Both share a good camaraderie between them.

Just a day after taking India to an emphatic series win over Australia in Bengaluru, Indian opener Rohit Sharma has created a stir on social media. Sharma tweeted a shirtless picture of teammate Yuzvendra Chahal alongside one of actor-wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and wrote, ” Best Picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo!!”

Best picture I saw today. India wins the series but someone else takes the headlines. Bravo!! @yuzi_chahal pic.twitter.com/dN0RXh05q9 — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 20, 2020

Sharma and Chahal share a good camaraderie and are known to pull each other’s leg on social media. After seeing Sharma’s tweet, here’s how Chahal reacted:

This is not the first time Sharma has had a go at Chahal over his muscles.

On November 8 last year, after Sharma had smashed 85 off 43 balls against Bangladesh, Chahal had asked the opener if he could also hit such huge sixes and what was required. Sharma had replied, “You don’t need a huge body and muscles to hit big sixes. Even you (Chahal) can hit sixes. Power is not the only thing you need to hit sixes, you need timing as well. The ball should hit the middle of the bat and your head should be still. So, there are a number of things you need in order to hit a six.”

The Indian team flew to New Zealand Monday where they will first lock horns with Kane Williamson’s men in a five-match T20I series, starting January 24 in Auckland.

