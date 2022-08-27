scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

Watch: Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam in a candid chat before India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

Virat has played in 99 T20I games for India and gathered 3,308 runs at an average of 50.12.

rohit and babarRohit Sharma and Babar Azam. (Screengrab)

Ahead of the high voltage clash between Indian vs Pakistan on Sunday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma caught up with his Pakistani counterpart, Babar Azam. Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video where both the skippers were spotted talking to each other.

Earlier, both India and Pakistan cricket boards shared a video of players from both camps where players were seen having a wholesome conversation. Virat Kohli also met Babar Azam and the 33-year-old showed a heartwarming gesture when he shook hands with Babar.

The former Indian skipper has gone without an international hundred across formats for nearly three years now and all the eyes will be on him ahead of the high-voltage clash against Babar Azam’s side.

Virat has played in 99 T20I games for India and gathered 3,308 runs at an average of 50.12. The India-Pakistan clash would be Virat’s 100th game in the T20I format.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— UPI payments to mystery p...
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

The last time when India played Pakistan, they got outplayed by 10 wickets. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be fighting for revenge this time and will look to make the most out of it, while Babar and his team will be looking to emulate their last performance.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 06:05:41 pm
Next Story

Worry, anger, and helplessness as residents come to grips with news of Chennai’s new airport

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

AI tool to track vascular inflammation in Covid-19 patients

AI tool to track vascular inflammation in Covid-19 patients

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 27: Latest News