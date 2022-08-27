Watch: Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam in a candid chat before India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match

Ahead of the high voltage clash between Indian vs Pakistan on Sunday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma caught up with his Pakistani counterpart, Babar Azam. Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video where both the skippers were spotted talking to each other.

Earlier, both India and Pakistan cricket boards shared a video of players from both camps where players were seen having a wholesome conversation. Virat Kohli also met Babar Azam and the 33-year-old showed a heartwarming gesture when he shook hands with Babar.

The former Indian skipper has gone without an international hundred across formats for nearly three years now and all the eyes will be on him ahead of the high-voltage clash against Babar Azam’s side.

Virat has played in 99 T20I games for India and gathered 3,308 runs at an average of 50.12. The India-Pakistan clash would be Virat’s 100th game in the T20I format.

The last time when India played Pakistan, they got outplayed by 10 wickets. The Rohit Sharma-led side will be fighting for revenge this time and will look to make the most out of it, while Babar and his team will be looking to emulate their last performance.