‘He’s still a lot better than Shubman Gill’: Ex-India batter says Rohit Sharma must be reappointed ODI captain

Rohit Sharma may not have had the best out of outings with the bat during India’s embarrassing home ODI series defeat against New Zealand last week, but his former national teammate, Manoj Tiwary, has urged that the 38-year-old must be reappointed as the skipper of the side.

For the first time in over three decades, India lost a home ODI series against New Zealand under Shubman Gill, who has endured a tough initiation as captain in the format. Under Gill, India lost their first series in Australia 2-1 in October, before the harrowing home defeat.

In December, India defeated South Africa 2-1 at home, but Gill missed the series due to an injury, handing over the reins to KL Rahul. With Gill’s immediate results unyielding in the format, Tiwary has questioned why the team management and the selectors had to move on from Rohit only months after he had spearheaded the Men in Blue to the Champions Trophy crown last year over New Zealand.