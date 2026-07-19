With the axe hanging, Rohit Sharma’s Lord’s innings says he isn’t done

The suspense around Rohit Sharma’s future might continue till India’s next assignment in September unless there is an official word. But through the course of his innings at Lord’s in the third ODI, Rohit showed he isn’t going anywhere without a fight. If there is anyone waiting to take his spot, the call should come from the selectors.

The lead-up to the series decider had firmly been on Rohit. As reported by The Indian Express, the selectors have already informed him about their decision to move on. The message was relayed to him before the series, and prior to the outing at Lord’s, Rohit had seldom appeared the batsman one had got used to. Both at Edgbaston and particularly at Cardiff, he had appeared a batsman who was perhaps playing with a cluttered mind. The result of it was, no matter how much he tried, he struggled for rhythm.

But on Sunday, Rohit came across as a different batsman. Not that he didn’t struggle. His innings was scratchy – maybe with assurance, that could disappear – but he showed the hunger to fight it out. On a pitch where England’s batsmen piled on 387 – the highest ODI score at the venue, the host seamers didn’t make it easy for Rohit and Shubman Gill. With their tight lines and movement off the surface, they asked questions repeatedly. There was an instance where Rohit tried to break the shackles by stepping out and hitting over the straight field, and edged it over slip for a boundary.

Beyond that, he wouldn’t take any undue risk. He would show the respect the deliveries merited. There would be times he would be beaten and respond with a cheeky smile. There would be occasions when he would get the bat down only at the last fraction of a second, with the willow making a sound that revealed the connection was far from the sweet spot. It was almost like the sound of the ball hitting the bat, not the other way round. But Rohit wasn’t minding any of it.

With Rohit showing the courage to fight it out, he would reap the rewards as well. In the seventh over as Josh Tongue came on, he offered a few bad deliveries. First up, Rohit would flick him fine before following it up with his trademark pull. The Lord’s crowd, not for the first time in the day, will start chanting his name. Two deliveries later in the same over, Rohit would deposit one into the square-leg stands – a short delivery, the batsman picking up the length early, and pulling it with total disdain. Suddenly, despite a sedate beginning, Rohit was outscoring the captain.

The road though wouldn’t be smooth. Tongue would tie Rohit down with a maiden. Off three deliveries in that over, as the seamer kept attacking the stumps, he would bring out his flick, but such is the form that all of it went straight to the fielder at mid-wicket. The frustration grew, but the 39-year-old didn’t commit hara-kiri.

As Sam Curran came on, Rohit wouldn’t let him settle. At Cardiff, the left-arm seamer had troubled him, but here Rohit would get down and sweep him off the stumps. When Curran tried to alter his length by digging one short, Rohit would pounce on it, with a front-foot pull deep into the stands.

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With Gill farming a majority of the strike, the rhythm continued to desert him, before successive boundaries off Gus Atkinson – first a sweep and then a scoop, bringing him a run-a-ball fifty that he celebrated with a simple acknowledgement to the dressing room. There was still plenty to fight for India and more importantly for Rohit.