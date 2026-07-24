Rohit Sharma’s Lord’s century didn’t answer India’s real question

India have lost six of the nine away ODIs they have played under head coach Gautam Gambhir. Rohit Sharma, India’s highest run-scorer and the only centurion in overseas ODIs outside Asia in this period, remains the batter closest to losing his spot.

Nudging 40, age appears to have become the defining metric of Rohit’s readiness. Not the runs or range of his batting. Rohit is the only opener to aggregate over 1000 runs since last year and is India’s highest run-scorer in ODIs since the 2023 World Cup.

A run of five innings without a fifty was enough for conversations around retirement and succession to gather pace mid-way through this year. A cold snub when the selectors meet again for the next assignment in September cannot be ruled out.

Rohit has not thrown in the towel yet. His blockbuster 34th century in the series decider against England at Lord’s last Sunday confirmed as much.

But lost beneath India’s eventual 27-run defeat in a colossal 388 chase was the true purpose of Rohit’s century itself. The conflicting nature of it, the duality of having to play for one’s spot and the collective outcome, a situation thrust upon him by the management just a year out from the next World Cup.

Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during 3rd ODI against England, at Lord’s in London on Sunday. (ANI Photo) Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during 3rd ODI against England, at Lord’s in London on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Between losing his captaincy within two series of a Champions Trophy win under coach Gambhir and settling back to life solely as an opener, India are presented with three choices regarding Rohit.

The first: persist with the anchor. The century at Lord’s was a throwback to the Rohit of the previous decade, the devastating accumulator who could bat deep and bat big. A premium on big knocks has prompted his fallback to cautious starts. Not by design, but his place increasingly depends on it.

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The second: restore the aggressor. The shift toward anchoring has almost obscured the version from 15 months ago, a brutal aggressor who nearly batted India to a World Cup win and spearheaded a tricky chase in the Champions Trophy final.

The third involves the idea of Rohit altogether, asking whether India should instead hand over the reins to Yashasvi Jaiswal alongside captain Shubman Gill.

Should the selectors move on, India will miss Rohit’s sixes and aggression, the only proven shape-shifter in a lineup of elite anchors in the top-middle order.

If they lock in Rohit as a certainty, the tempo of his and Gill’s forthcoming partnerships will require recalibration.

Jan 2023 to CT 2025 Phase Inns Partnership Runs Avg Partnership SR Rohit Runs Contribution Rohit SR Gill Runs Contribution Gill SR 1 to 10 33 1553 86.3 115 921 122 558 94 11 to 40 15 571 40.8 115 282 117 260 102 Post 2025 CT Phase Inns Partnership Runs Avg Partnership SR Rohit Runs Contribution Rohit SR Gill Runs Contribution Gill SR 1 to 10 11 475 67.9 97 204 80 230 97 11 to 40 4 128 32 106 52 95 73 111

Table data credit: Cricket-21

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India’s 147-run opening stand in the Lord’s chase looked imposing, yet the required rates never truly came down.

It rose above nine just before the partnership reached three figures, stayed there through Gill’s dismissal on 74 and Rohit’s 84-ball century, and climbed beyond 11 by the time he departed for 138. India eventually needed 126 off 11 overs, a bridge too far for a middle-order that lacked the explosiveness Rohit could summon to upend attacks.

The uncertainty isn’t merely over Rohit’s future. It extends to what batting philosophy India’s core group still believes in.

What India have is an accumulation-heavy quartet in Gill, Kohli, Iyer and KL Rahul. With his 110-ball 138, Rohit has shown he can still expand that bracket, and also remain the outlier for his innate attacking strengths in the Powerplay, should India choose to unshackle him.

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Between the start of 2023 and the Champions Trophy final in March 2025 that marked Rohit’s last innings as captain, Gill and Rohit combined for 2124 runs at 68.51 with a 6.92 run rate, the best combination for all opening partnerships. Over 73 percent of those runs (1533) came in the first Powerplay (overs 1-10). Rohit contributed 60 percent of the runs (921) at a manic 122 strike rate. Gill collected 558 at 94.

Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot during the 3rd ODI International match between England and India at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, England on July 19, 2026. (CREIMAS) Rohit Sharma of India plays a shot during the 3rd ODI International match between England and India at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, England on July 19, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Post the captaincy switch, the scoring rate has plummeted to 5.71, a conspicuous drop-off that cannot be ignored for a batting group that inherently bore no weakness, save the absence of a left-hander in the top six. Gill’s outputs have remained identical in both periods, his Powerplay share continuing at 97.

The slowdown has come almost entirely from Rohit, whose strike rate in the first ten overs has fallen by 42 points, from 122 to 80. It hasn’t meant the pair have lasted longer either. They have batted past the 10th over thrice in the last 10 innings, with Powerplay averages dropping by 20 runs (from 86.3 to 67.9) from the two preceding years.

Rohit nevertheless remains the premier six-hitter in the side. At Lord’s, he surpassed Chris Gayle for most sixes (94) struck past the age of 36 in the format. He has hit 38 maximums since last year, level with the next two players in the Indian line-up.

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With months between assignments, the lingering absence of role clarity does not temper the load on Rohit, nor the top-order players around him.

India must make their choice now.

Persist with an anchoring Rohit at the expense of variety. Restore the aggressor who transformed India’s ODI batting through the last World Cup cycle. Or move on from nearly 12,000 runs of experience in pursuit of a newer, untested approach.