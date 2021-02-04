Kangana Ranaut blasts Rohit Sharma stance on farmers’ stir, Twitter takes down her post

After a barrage of cricketers tweeted on Wednesday in support of the statement by the Ministry of External Affairs, condemning the tweets and hashtags by overseas celebrities on the ongoing farmers’ protest, actress Kangana Ranaut took a swipe at Team India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday.

The 33-year-old actress, who has been a vocal supporter of the farm laws, attacked Sharma who tweeted about solidarity amid global criticism of the government’s handling of the farmers’ protest.

Sharma wrote, “India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation’s well-being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether.”

In reply to the tweet by the Mumbai Indians captain, Kangana wrote, “Why all these cricketers sounding like dhobi ka kutta na ghar ka na ghat ka? (neither here, nor there). Why would farmers be against laws which are revolutionary for their well-being” These are terrorists who are causing ruckus. Say that na...itna daarr lagta hai?”

Kangana Ranaut’s deleted tweet. (Screenshot) Kangana Ranaut’s deleted tweet. (Screenshot)

Soon after her reply, Twitter removed her tweet for violating the company’s rules.

“We have taken action on tweets that were in violation of the Twitter rules in line with our range of enforcement options,” the microblogging website said in a statement.

It also took down other tweets where the actor had talked about ‘eradication of cancer’ from the country, with reference to the farmers’ protest.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several of Delhi’s border points since November last year, demanding that the government repeal the three farm laws and provide legal guarantee of MSP for their crops.

Sites of the farmers’ protest on Delhi’s borders have turned into fortresses with the police beefing up security and putting up multi-layered barricades.