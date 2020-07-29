Rohit Sharma is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team: Suresh Raina

Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni sit on ground in Sri Lanka. (PTI Photo) Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni sit on ground in Sri Lanka. (PTI Photo)

Rohit Sharma is the “next MS Dhoni” of the Indian national cricket team believes veteran cricketer Suresh Raina. Drawing parallels with Dhoni, Raina described India’s limited over vice-captain as a leader who tends to back the youngsters and listens to everyone in the dressing room.

“I would say he is the next MS Dhoni for the Indian cricket team,” Raina was said on The Super Over Podcast.

“I have seen him, he is calm, he likes to listen. He likes to give confidence to the players and on top of that, he likes to lead from the front. When a captain leads from the front and, at the same time, he gives respect to the dressing-room atmosphere, you know you have it all,” ESPN Cricinfo quoted him as saying.

“He thinks everyone is a captain. I have seen him, I have played under him when we won the Asia Cup in Bangladesh. I have seen how he gives confidence to young players like Shardul [Thakur], Washington Sundar and [Yuzvendra] Chahal.”

“Around him, players enjoy the intensity, they enjoy his aura. When you enjoy the aura of a player, you like to be positive and I think that is what he is good at,” Raina added.

“MS Dhoni was brilliant. He [Rohit] has won more [IPL] trophies than MS, but they both are very similar. Both of them, as captains, like to listen. When your captain is listening, you can solve a lot of problems, you can solve the mental aspects of the players. So in my book, they both are wonderful.”

In 2019, Rohit overtook Dhoni to become the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

