Rohit Sharma bats in nets ahead of Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2026 clash vs Punjab Kings

Rohit had sustained a right hamstring injury during the chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday and was forced to retire hurt in the final over of the powerplay on 19. (Mumbai Indians/File Photo)

Former Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma batted in the nets and went through a light fitness drill 24 hours before their IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings, offering encouraging signs about his availability. Sharma was first involved in jogging drills before padding up for throwdowns, that lasted around 15-20 minutes, indicating that he could be in contention for Thursday’s match.

The right-hander had sustained a right hamstring injury during the chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday and was forced to retire hurt in the final over of the powerplay on 19.

The franchise had earlier said that the medical team was assessing him and that an official update would follow. “The medical staff is assessing him. An official update will be given when available,” MI said in a statement.