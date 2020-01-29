India vs New Zealand: ‘Keep calm and trust the Hitman’

Rohit Sharma batted brilliantly to take India to victory. (Source: Twitter) Rohit Sharma batted brilliantly to take India to victory. (Source: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma smashed consecutive sixes in the final two balls of the thrilling Super Over, leading India to their maiden T20 series win in New Zealand following a nerve-wracking finish in the third match on Wednesday.

Needing 18 off six balls in the Super Over, India had managed just 10 off the first four balls. Then, Sharma smacked two big hits, one over mid-wicket and the other over long-off, to help India pull off a nail-biter.



Find me something else, anything else, that has the drama that live sport has. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 29, 2020

Keep calm and trust @ImRo45– the Hitman! This Indian team is so full of men who can turn the game on their own! Bumrah has an off day, so @MdShami11 raises his hand. Congratulations #TeamIndia on your first ever T20I series win in NZ #NZvIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/GJck9pMB86 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 29, 2020

What an incredible win. Mohammad Shami exceptional to defend 2 of the last 4 balls in the main game and #RohitSharma showing once again why he is one of the most dangerous batsman in the world. A match to remember for a long long time #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/dkQQmQkwlU — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 29, 2020

Aisa lagta hai apunich Bhagwan hai !

So fit for #RohitSharma the way he has made impossible tasks possible.

But defending 2 runs of 4 balls was an unbelievable effort from Shami.

Yaadgaar hai yeh jeet #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/7HD4qXN4Me — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 29, 2020

Dhamakedaar!

Lajawab!

Shaandar!

Snatched a win out of nowhere! Zabardast last over by @MdShami11 and those two sixes by @imro45 ne to dil jeet liya! 😍 Absolutely amazing!#NZvIND — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) January 29, 2020

In the regular match New Zealand needed two from four with Williamson on 95 not out and on strike and then in the Super Over they needed to defend ten off two. Somehow – somehow, they still managed to lose. #NZvIND — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) January 29, 2020

What a finish! @ImRo45 you beauty! What hitting from the #Hitman. Hard luck kiwis (players and commentary team) #NZvIND — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) January 29, 2020

Form was with Shami reputation with Bumrah #NZvIND #Superover — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 29, 2020

Rohit hai tho mamla hit hai @ImRo45 great T20 series win.. congratulations team india 🇮🇳 @BCCI #INDvsNZ — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 29, 2020

Before the Super Over, New Zealand had it all under control with two runs needed off four balls and six wickets in hand to overhaul India’s 179 for five.

However, the hosts threw it away from a comfortable position as Mohammad Shami bowled a brilliant death over to tie the game, stretching it to a Super Over, bringing back memories of the 2019 World Cup final which New Zealand agonisingly lost to England on boundary count.

