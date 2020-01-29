Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Must Read

India vs New Zealand: ‘Keep calm and trust the Hitman’

Rohit Sharma smashed consecutive sixes in the final two balls of the thrilling Super Over, leading India to their maiden T20 series win

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 29, 2020 5:36:02 pm
Rohit Sharma batted brilliantly to take India to victory. (Source: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma smashed consecutive sixes in the final two balls of the thrilling Super Over, leading India to their maiden T20 series win in New Zealand following a nerve-wracking finish in the third match on Wednesday.

Needing 18 off six balls in the Super Over, India had managed just 10 off the first four balls. Then, Sharma smacked two big hits, one over mid-wicket and the other over long-off, to help India pull off a nail-biter.

Here are the best reactions after the match-

Before the Super Over, New Zealand had it all under control with two runs needed off four balls and six wickets in hand to overhaul India’s 179 for five.

However, the hosts threw it away from a comfortable position as Mohammad Shami bowled a brilliant death over to tie the game, stretching it to a Super Over, bringing back memories of the 2019 World Cup final which New Zealand agonisingly lost to England on boundary count.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Rohit Sharma’s super over magic seals first ever T20I series win in New Zealand
Rohit Sharma’s super over magic seals first ever T20I series win in New Zealand
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 29: Latest News