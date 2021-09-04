India vs England: Rohit Sharma scores first overseas Test century at Oval

Updated: September 4, 2021 8:27:07 pm
Rohit Sharma’s first overseas century took India to a position of strength on the third day of the fourth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday.
This was Rohit’s 8th Test century and his first in England. Rohit also crossed 3000 Test runs during his knock in India’s second innings, as the visitors fought back from their position of disadvantage from the end of the second day.
That first overseas Test 💯 feeling for Rohit Sharma 😃#WTC23 | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/pSYcmS307C
— ICC (@ICC) September 4, 2021
Rohit got to the mark with a six, smashing it off Moeen Ali.
“What a way to get his century” !#ENGvIND #Cricket #Rohitsharmapic.twitter.com/lu5F5q6eiV
— CricG (@cricg18) September 4, 2021
The 34-year-old is the only visiting player to score centuries in all three formats while opening in England.
Rohit Sharma in England.
2017 – ODI century
2018 – ODI century
2018 – T20 Century
2019 – 5 ODI centuries
2021 – Test century#TeamIndia #ENGvIND
— Moulin (@Moulinparikh) September 4, 2021
With Cheteshwar Pujara giving him company, Rohit took India’s lead across 100 runs in the second session of the third day.
The series is currently tied 1-1.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
