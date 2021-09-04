scorecardresearch
India vs England: Rohit Sharma scores first overseas Test century at Oval

Rohit Sharma's eighth Test hundred in India's second innings of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval gave the visitors the advantage on the third day.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: September 4, 2021 8:27:07 pm
Rohit Sharma celebrates his century during the fourth Test against England. (Twitter/BCCI)

Rohit Sharma’s first overseas century took India to a position of strength on the third day of the fourth Test against England at The Oval on Saturday.

This was Rohit’s 8th Test century and his first in England. Rohit also crossed 3000 Test runs during his knock in India’s second innings, as the visitors fought back from their position of disadvantage from the end of the second day.

Rohit got to the mark with a six, smashing it off Moeen Ali.

The 34-year-old is the only visiting player to score centuries in all three formats while opening in England.

With Cheteshwar Pujara giving him company, Rohit took India’s lead across 100 runs in the second session of the third day.

The series is currently tied 1-1.

