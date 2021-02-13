scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Latest news

Rohit Sharma proves to be India’s lynchpin with seventh Test ton against England

Rohit Sharma brought up his seventh Test century against an in-form England, hitting 14 fours and two sixes on the first day of the second Test at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: February 13, 2021 1:43:05 pm
Rohit Sharma in action on the first day of the second Test against England. (BCCI)

After a dismal show with the bat in the series opener, Rohit Sharma silenced his doubters by scoring his seventh Test century on the first day of the second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

India won the toss and elected to bat first in the morning but soon suffered a setback because of Shubman Gill’s early departure to pacer Olly Stone.

Afterwards, Rohit added 85 runs for the second wicket with Cheteshwar Pujara and appeared to be steering India to a good position before the spinners struck. First, Jack Leach tossed one up to get Pujara edge one to Ben Stokes at slip before Moeen Ali scalped the prize wicket of skipper Virat Kohli just before lunch break.

In the second session, Rohit continued his fine show of form and brought up his ton against a spin-heavy bowling attack of the opposition. During his 130-ball hundred, the 33-year-old opener hit 14 boundaries and two humongous sixes.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Rohit is currently joined by Ajinkya Rahane in the middle and both of them have stitched a valiant fifty-run fourth-wicket partnership.

After Rohit reached his hundred, he became the first India player to score each of his first seven centuries at home, overtaking Mohammad Azharuddin’s previous record of six. He also became the only player to have tons in all formats against four teams, namely England, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and West Indies.

Rohit also has the second-highest Test batting average at home (84.94) behind the great Donald Bradman (98.22). He is followed by George Headley (77.56).

Ahead of the second Test, vice-captain Rahane had also backed Rohit.

“Rohit is an important member of our team. A big score doesn’t mean you have to make 100 or 150. In Australia, he batted well, made important contributions. See if someone has one off-day, plays 3-4 bad innings, it doesn’t mean that he is a bad player. You have to back your player,” Rahane told the media on Thursday.

India made three changes to their playing XI with left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel making his debut while pacer Jasprit Bumrah was rested.

In-form Mohammed Siraj returned to the playing XI along with chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, who replaced Washington Sundar to play his first Test in two years.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Wasim Jaffer
In Pics: Indian domestic cricket king Wasim Jaffer’s journey so far
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Feb 13: Latest News