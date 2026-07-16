Lack of rhythm hurting Rohit Sharma’s batting as debate rages over his spot

When Rohit finally pulled one into the stands off Atkinson in the 12th over, he appeared to be getting a hang of it, only for Adil Rashid to compound his problems. (AP Photo)

It was the over before Will Jacks put an end to Rohit Sharma’s struggles. Two deliveries into left-arm seamer Sam Curran’s first over of the afternoon – the sort of variety that has troubled the 39-year-old in the past, Virat Kohli walked up to his longtime teammate to share a short message: “Take your time.”

The run-rate was 6.43, with Kohli ensuring the intent shown by skipper Shubman Gill at the top wasn’t going to be compromised.

For the second time in this series, the conditions offered an even contest. And the one who was put to the maximum test was Rohit, a batsman who right through his 47-ball stay struggled for rhythm. The right-hander rarely makes ugly runs. He is not just old-school, but stylish as well. But not on Thursday, when the England attack made him uncomfortable.