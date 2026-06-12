Can Rohit Sharma play next year’s World Cup at 40? IND vs AFG series will give answers

Rohit Sharma is 39. Thirty-nine years and 44 days old when India meet Afghanistan in the first ODI in Dharamsala.

He was also 20, in June 2007, when a quiet international debut slipped by in Belfast. He did not bat or bowl.

On Saturday, the chatter when he walks out to bat could centre on longevity and greatness – he will become the oldest Indian man to feature in the one-day game. It could just as easily drift toward the question of when to stop.

Is he stretching it too far? Can he carry himself through at 40 in the ODI World Cup in South Africa late next year? Has another modest IPL showing decoupled him from Virat Kohli in the veterans’ club?

Kohli’s supreme scoring glut in the recent IPL season has insulated him from any speck of apprehension over India’s ODI No. 3 slot. A hamstring injury suffered in the IPL final has ruled Kohli out of the series, but Rohit cannot move through the upcoming months with the same assurance, despite recovering from a similar concern. Yashasvi Jaiswal waits – centurion in his last ODI appearance, now back in the squad only for Kohli’s absence.

Rohit managed 61 runs in the last home series against New Zealand in January — three forced lofts, three soft dismissals in what felt like uncertain territory. Coupled with 283 runs in nine innings in the IPL season, it has only added fuel for the detractors.

Rohit Sharma in action for the Mumbai Indians. (FILE photo) Rohit Sharma in action for the Mumbai Indians. (FILE photo)

Judging the Rohit’s ODI heft solely by those returns would be preposterous. His boundary-hitting rhythm remained intact – 21 sixes and as many fours for Mumbai Indians this season. A factory line of fearless young openers in the IPL has pushed the limits of aggression. Dislodging Rohit in his most sublime format will still take some doing.

The original ‘Hitman’ – world cricket’s leading six-hitter – will still feel the heat when he takes guard against Afghanistan, bolstered by the return of Rashid Khan and their collective white-ball strength. It is not just the challengers for his spot that have thickened. Periodic reminders from the selectors and team management about meritocracy have eroded the comfort that once surrounded a white-ball giant, even as he builds toward a World Cup under a young captain in Shubman Gill.

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His run as the opening disruptor between 2022 and 2025 – smashing 2311 runs at an undisputed 112.84 strike rate – does not guarantee time anymore. Not unless the new regime chooses to sign on it.

And therein lies Rohit’s challenge, to reunite with his past versions that married consistency and colossal hundreds in the format despite the odds of recurringly modest IPL seasons, form or injury clouds.

Even the training scenarios have deftly shifted. In Mohali on Wednesday, Rohit’s first session back was more about stillness — time at the crease and sharpening judgement outside off. The flourishing drives and lofted strokes came later, more measured rather than impulse.

Pacers’ floor test

It’s not just the old warhorse who will step out to reiterate his worth. The three ODIs double up as a floor test for young seam attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, all vying for the third and fourth pacer’s spots in a full strength squad.

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Prasidh Krishna leads the attack – just 23 matches into his career – alongside left-armer Arshdeep Singh, who has picked up 25 wickets in 15 games. While Prasidh has glimpsed an ability to pick wickets in clumps, his 6.02 economy remains notorious.

Prasidh Krishna in action. (FILE photo) Prasidh Krishna in action. (FILE photo)

There will also be intrigue around Prince Yadav, drafted into the ODI and T20I squads after an impressive domestic and IPL season. The Delhi seamer, with his high-arm release and solid wrist extension, has shown the ability to navigate lengths effortlessly, even producing a wonder-ball to castle Kohli in the IPL.

Far from the T20 lens, Gurnoor Brar’s rise from relative obscurity has reinvigorated the draw of a selection punt. Despite his limited white-ball appearances (18 in six years), his hit-the-deck attributes suit the overseas conditions that India are building toward.

Up on speed, Nitish Kumar Reddy’s resourcefulness as the floating seamer-batter will also be put to the test as India prepare for sound clarity around Hardik Pandya this time.

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Afghanistan may not stretch India to the hilt. But for Gill, still chasing his first series win as captain, the road to a World Cup rhythm begins here.