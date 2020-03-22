‘Someone’s missing’: Rohit Sharma takes a dig at ICC tweet on best pull shot

Rohit Sharma was tagged by Harbhajan Singh as one of the best players of the pull shot. (File Photo/AP) Rohit Sharma was tagged by Harbhajan Singh as one of the best players of the pull shot. (File Photo/AP)

Who has the best pull shot among batsmen past and present? Rohit Sharma has something to say on the matter. Reacting to a tweet from ICC on Sunday, the India opener took a jibe on the tweet providing four options for the best puller – Viv Richards, Ricky Ponting, Herschelle Gibbs and Virat Kohli.

Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess https://t.co/sbonEva7AM — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 22, 2020

“Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess,” Rohit Sharma wrote.

Rohit is known as one of the most elegant players of the pull shot in present-day cricket, having amassed a lot of his runs with the shot.

READ | How Rohit Sharma pulls punches without violence

Talking about that part of his game, he had once explained, “In school cricket, in Borivali where I used to stay, if you didn’t have a pull shot or cut shot, you couldn’t survive. Nobody was going to bowl up to you. They were all going to bowl short and bounce you out. And the ball rises, so at times you had to play the pull off the front foot there.”

Other cricketers also reacted to the post. Harbhajan Singh shared the post and tagged Rohit Sharma and Ricky Ponting while Kevin Petersen named former South Africa cricketer Andrew Hudson.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd