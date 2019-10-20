Rohit Sharma hits maiden double hundred in Test cricket

Rohit Sharma hits his maiden double century in Test cricket on Sunday at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi against South Africa in the third Test. Rohit got to his double century from 249 deliveries. He is the first Indian opener to register two 150-plus scores in a single Test series and also the fourth Indian batsman to score a double century against South Africa.

The Indian opener got to his double hundred with a six off Lungi Ngidi’s delivery. He got to the 100-run mark in a similar fashion too taking on off-spinner Dane Piedt.

The 32-year-old became the first Indian batsman to score 500-plus runs in a Test series against South Africa. The previous best was 388 runs scored by Mohammad Azharuddin in 1996/97.

Rohit shared a 267-run partnership with Ajinkya Rahane to rescue India from a top-order collapse on Day One. The fourth-wicket partnership is the highest for India against South Africa and fifth-highest overall.

Rohit scored 212 runs from 255 deliveries before losing his wicket to Kagiso Rabada. His stellar innings had 28 fours and six sixes.

Earlier on Day One, he became the leading six-hitter in ongoing World Test Championships. He also went past Shimron Hetmyer to set the world record for most sixes in a Test series.