Watch: Rohit Sharma invites Harbhajan Singh via stump mic to bowl for India

India had a long day in the field on Day 3 of the 1st Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Friday, as the visitors took their score to 358/8, but Rohit Sharma was seen being up to his pranks even in the last session of the day.

With Ravichandran Ashwin (5/128) being the most effective bowler after Tea, and India operating with spin from both ends, Rohit Sharma was heard on the stump mic trying to ‘communicate’ with Harbhajan Singh. Harbhajan was on Hindi commentary duty at the time.

“Come in come in Bhajju paa come in. Bhajju paa aapke liye kaafi rough bann chukka hai, idhar aa jaiye thoda ball daaliye (A lot of rough has been created on the pitch, come and bowl for us)” – Rohit was heard saying during a break between overs.

The moment came about just after Ashwin had completed his fifer, bowling out Vernon Philander with a ball that turned a mile inside from the off stump line.

South Africa ended the day with 2 wickets remaining and 117 runs behind India’s first innings score.