Rohit Sharma hails outgoing India coach: ‘You created magic within the group’

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Senior India opener Rohit Sharma hailed outgoing India fielding coach T. Dilip for his contributions in the role over the last five years.
The Hyderabad-based coach came on board in November 2021, during Rahul Dravid’s coaching tenure, a period when Rohit emerged as India’s captain across formats.
“You are a legend, Dilip guru. You created magic within the group and [you are] a behind-the-scenes workhorse. Best wishes ahead,” Rohit wrote on his Instagram story.
Dilip’s first stint came to an end after the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was handed a contract extension on a one-year deal ahead of India’s 2025 Test tour of England.
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During his time with the squad, India clinched the ODI Champions Trophy in 2025 as well as back-to-back T20 World Cup titles in 2024 and 2026. India also made the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup, with Dilip being renowned for introducing an innovative ‘Best Fielder’ medal ceremony during each match of India’s campaign.
“Five years. It’s difficult to find the right words for a journey that has meant so much,” he wrote. “When I first walked into this setup, I came in with one simple intention, to give everything I had every single day.
“Fielding has always been my way of contributing to the game I love, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to have played a part in this team’s journey,” Dilip wrote on social media.
Dilip’s tenure came to an end during India’s white-ball tour to England. In his place, India have appointed former Assam cricketer Subhadeep Gosh as his successor. Ghosh has previously worked with the Indian women’s team besides stints with the India A set-up and IPL sides Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders.
The 58-year-old Ghosh will begin his tenure in the support staff led by Gautam Gambhir starting with India’s two-match Test tour to Sri Lanka, beginning August 15.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.