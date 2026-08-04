Rohit Sharma hails outgoing India coach: ‘You created magic within the group’

Senior India opener Rohit Sharma hailed outgoing India fielding coach T. Dilip for his contributions in the role over the last five years.

The Hyderabad-based coach came on board in November 2021, during Rahul Dravid’s coaching tenure, a period when Rohit emerged as India’s captain across formats.

“You are a legend, Dilip guru. You created magic within the group and [you are] a behind-the-scenes workhorse. Best wishes ahead,” Rohit wrote on his Instagram story.

Dilip’s first stint came to an end after the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He was handed a contract extension on a one-year deal ahead of India’s 2025 Test tour of England.