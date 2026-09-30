Rohit Sharma goes past 12,000 ODI runs, joins Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

Rohit Sharma on Wednesday became the third Indian to score 12,000 runs in men’s ODIs joining Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli in the elite club. He is the seventh batsman overall to go past the mark and the third fastest overall in terms of innings, only behind his longtime teammate Kohli. Rohit reached the milestone in his 282nd innings while Kohli had got there in his 242nd.

Rohit achieved the feat with a single off Roston Chase in the 16th over. He went on to score his 35th ODI century and was eventually dismissed on 101 off just 75 balls. Rohit fell after putting up a mammoth 255-run stand with captain Shubman Gill, with India making a mockery of the target of 406 that the West Indies had set for them at that point.