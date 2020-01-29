Rohit Sharma goes ballistic, hits Hamish Bennett for 26 runs in 5 balls

Rohit Sharma hit 3 sixes and 6 fours in his 65-run knock. Rohit Sharma hit 3 sixes and 6 fours in his 65-run knock.

Opener Rohit Sharma remained the top-scorer from the Indian side as they set a 180-run target for the Kiwi team in the third T20I match at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Opening the innings with in-form KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma looked in good form right from the start.

Rohit was in rather a destructive mode as he slammed Hamish Bennett for 26 runs off just 5 balls in the 6th over of the innings. Rahul was on strike and he took a single on the first ball bringing Rohit on strike. The second ball of the over was hit for a six over backward square leg. The next ball was in the slot for Rohit to play a lofted drive over long-off.

Upbeat Rohit got two boundaries in the next couple of deliveries, leaving the bowler out of options as he had conceded 20 runs off these 4 deliveries. Bennett bowled his last delivery after a mini-conference with the skipper Kane Williamson and frontline bowler Tim Southee but Rohit reached across and lifted it back over the bowler’s head for a six.

Runs flow in Hamish Bennett’s over- 1 6 6 4 4 6

The 32-year-old reached the half-century off just 23 balls, his second fastest in T20I cricket. The Hitman reached another milestone with the completion of 10,000 international runs as an opener. He also became the fourth Indian batsman to achieve this feat. He played a fabulous inning of 65 off 40 balls.

Despite the expensive 27-run over, the Kiwi bowler took three wickets including Rohit Sharma. Bennett ended finished his spell with 54 runs in 4 overs.

