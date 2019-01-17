Rohit Sharma highlights climate change with #10yearchallenge

Rohit Sharma has also got into the 10-year challenge, albeit with a difference. The Indian limited overs vice-captain, instead of posting a pic of himself from 10 years ago, put up a split of a coral reef. The half showing “2009” was alive and teeming with marine life while the adjacent one showing “2019” was dead.

The only #10YearChallenge we should be worried about pic.twitter.com/Tph0EZUbsR — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) 17 January 2019

Rohit has been vocal about environmental issues on social media. On Diwali, he had posted a video in which he made an appeal to take care of the environment and health of animals. In 2015, he had announced that he would launch a comic-book series about a futuristic game of cricket with a larger allegory to protect the planet and its endangered wildlife.

Rohit Sharma is currently in Australia as part of the Indian team playing Australia in a three-match ODI series. He had scored 133 in the first ODI but India went on to lose the match. Rohit then made 43 in the second ODI which featured a century from captain Virat Kohli. MS Dhoni went on to hit the finishing runs, scoring an unbeaten 55.

He will next take guard for India in the upcoming third ODI. India are looking to complete the Australia tour unbeaten having the drawn the T20I series that preceded the Tests 1-1.

Rohit also played two of the four Test matches that India played before the ODI series. He scored a half-century in the third Test that India went on to win before coming back to India for the birth of his daughter. India went on to win the series, which was a first for Asian team in Australia.