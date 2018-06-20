Rohit Sharma gives fitting reply to doubters by clearing Yo-Yo test

Rohit Sharma passed the fitness test at the NCA in Bangalore. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh) Rohit Sharma passed the fitness test at the NCA in Bangalore. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Rohit Sharma passed the fitness test, the Yo-Yo test, at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore which will allow him to make the trip to UK to face Ireland and England in limited over matches. At the same time, he took a shot at doubters and detractors for questioning his commitment to clearing the test.

In a tweet he wrote, “Dear… it’s no ones business how & where I spend my time.I’m entitled to have time off as long as I follow protocol.Let’s debate some real news shall we…” in response to his social media post where he was in Russia for the FIFA World Cup as part of a promotional activity.

Additionally, the opener hit back at some sections of the media who claimed he had initially failed the test. As per those reports, Rohit had appeared for the test first on June 15 but failed to clear the test. Subsequently, he was given another chance on Tuesday for which he didn’t show up. Apparently on third attempt, on Wednesday, Rohit managed to pass the difficult test which is now mandatory for selection. He wrote, in the tweet, on that regard, “… to a few channels,I had just 1 chance to clear my yo-yo that was today.Verification before reporting is always a good idea.”

Rohit would be part of the India squad which will play two T20Is against Ireland followed by three T20Is and three ODIs against England.

With Rohit’s fitness under a cloud, Ajinkya Rahane had been kept as a standby. “There is nothing new in having a standby. In case the necessity arises, Rahane is being seen as a reserve opener and will fill in that role. As of now, we have not heard that Rohit has any fitness issues,” a senior BCCI official had told PTI.

