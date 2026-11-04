Rohit Sharma falls for first ODI duck in three years against NZ in Auckland

Rohit Sharma endured a tough start during India’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand as he fell for a duck at Eden Park in Auckland.

FOLLOW: IND vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE

Opening in a chase of 187, Rohit fell for a six-ball duck in the opening over off Kyle Jamieson. With the ball holding a bit on the surface, Rohit miscued the shot to New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner at mid-off.

This was the first time Rohit had been dismissed for a duck in ODIs in three years since the 2023 ODI World Cup. Rohit had since batted 39 innings without observing a blob in the format.