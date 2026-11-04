Rohit Sharma falls for first ODI duck in three years against NZ in Auckland

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Rohit Sharma endured a tough start during India’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand as he fell for a duck at Eden Park in Auckland.
FOLLOW: IND vs NZ 1st ODI LIVE
Opening in a chase of 187, Rohit fell for a six-ball duck in the opening over off Kyle Jamieson. With the ball holding a bit on the surface, Rohit miscued the shot to New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner at mid-off.
This was the first time Rohit had been dismissed for a duck in ODIs in three years since the 2023 ODI World Cup. Rohit had since batted 39 innings without observing a blob in the format.
Rohit’s last duck in the format was registered on October 7, 2023, against Australia in the World Cup opener that year at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Since then, Rohit has emerged as one of India’s top-three run-getters in all ODIs, recording five centuries.
Rohit had a productive run in India’s last series against the West Indies at home, registering scores of 32, 101 and 92.
In 13 ODIs this year, Rohit has amassed 604 runs with an average of 46.46, including two centuries and two fifties.
Earlier, India’s pacers had a productive day at the bouncy Eden Park. Opting to bowl first, captain Shubman Gill fielded four pacers in the XI. Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh chipped in with four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar recorded three dismissals.
Haryana seamer Anshul Kamboj, however, troubled New Zealand with his economic spell of 10-2-22-2. Kamboj’s economy rate of 2.20 was the best for an India pacer since Jasprit Bumrah (2.20 for 10-1-22-4) against Zimbabwe in 2016. The figures are also the joint-best in terms of economy among all Indian fast bowlers since 2005.