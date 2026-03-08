‘Mauka kabhi bhi aa sakta hai’: Rohit Sharma explains prophetic pep talk to Sanju Samson

A few days back, a video of Rohit Sharma’s pep-talk to Sanju Samson had gone viral. In it, the former India T20 captain can be heard telling Samson not to get disheartened and that a chance to play in the Indian team could arrive at any time.

“Kaisa hai? Dukhi mat ho bhai. It is a long tournament, kabhi bhi mauka aa sakta hai. (“Don’t be disheartened. It is a long tournament. You’ll get your chance. The opportunity can come anytime),” Rohit can be heard telling Samson.

The chance did arrive, and Samson grabbed it with both hands, smashing an unbeaten 97 in 50 balls against the West Indies in a must-win Super 8 game for India. Then, he raised the stakes with a match-winning 89-run effort off 42 balls at the Wankhede Stadium to guide India to victory over England in the semis. In today’s final, Samson has scored another half century in just 33 balls before getting out on 89 runs off 46 balls, which is the highest score in a T20 World cup final by an individual batter. With his 50 against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Samson became just the third player—after Shahid Afridi and Virat Kohli—to score a half century in the semis and the final of a T20 World Cup.