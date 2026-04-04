‘I know Kuldeep pretty well, likes to take the DRS’: Rohit Sharma on review incident vs Delhi Capitals

Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians and Kuldeep Yadav of Delhi Capitals during Match 8 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, on April 4, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma opened up about the DRS incident during Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals where he outsmarted DC in wasting a review. The incident happened in the 9th over when Rohit tried to sweep, got a deflection off his pads and the ball was caught by KL Rahul. While DC appealed, the umpire said no. Rohit then seemed to have started his walk towards the pavilion before coming back which prompted DC to take the review. It ultimately was ruled not out and the review was wasted.

“I know Kuldeep pretty well, likes to take the DRS. So, yeah, I was just trying a little bit of luck there. But again, I got out pretty much in the next over. I couldn’t carry on. I wanted to take the game as deep as possible, but couldn’t do so. But yeah, a little bit of fun there with the guys out there,” Rohit said about the incident in the post-innings break.