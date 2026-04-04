‘I know Kuldeep pretty well, likes to take the DRS’: Rohit Sharma on review incident vs Delhi Capitals

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Former India skipper Rohit Sharma opened up about the DRS incident during Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals where he outsmarted DC in wasting a review. The incident happened in the 9th over when Rohit tried to sweep, got a deflection off his pads and the ball was caught by KL Rahul. While DC appealed, the umpire said no. Rohit then seemed to have started his walk towards the pavilion before coming back which prompted DC to take the review. It ultimately was ruled not out and the review was wasted.
“I know Kuldeep pretty well, likes to take the DRS. So, yeah, I was just trying a little bit of luck there. But again, I got out pretty much in the next over. I couldn’t carry on. I wanted to take the game as deep as possible, but couldn’t do so. But yeah, a little bit of fun there with the guys out there,” Rohit said about the incident in the post-innings break.
“I was just trying to be, I was just trying to walk there. So, I know Kuldeep, he likes to take the DRS as soon as there is a 50-50 chances. So I was just trying my luck there. It turned out in our favor, but like I said, I got out in the next over. Wanted to bat deep, but couldn’t do so,” he added.
Mind games, ft. Rohit Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav 😉
🎥 Hear Rohit’s take on the eventful DRS call involving the duo 😄#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas | #DCvMI | @ImRo45 | @imkuldeep18 | @DelhiCapitals | @mipaltan pic.twitter.com/vUw7eAZhwX
— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 4, 2026
Stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav hit a combative 51 but Delhi Capitals restricted Mumbai Indians to 162 for six in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match.
Mumbai Indians could not build partnerships and only Rohit Sharma (35) and Suryakumar contributed from the top and middle order. Naman Dhir contributed 28. Mukesh Kumar (2/26) did well by rattling the Mumbai top-order.
Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl against Mumbai Indians. For the five-time champions Mumbai Indians, skipper Hardik Pandya was indisposed and in his absence Suryakumar Yadav was named the skipper.
In Hardik’s absence, MI made a few changes to their lineup with Deepak Chahar coming in for the star all-rounder.
The five-time champions also brought in Corbin Bosch and Mitchell Santner, replacing Trent Boult and Allah Ghazanfar in the lineup. Delhi Capitals went unchanged.
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