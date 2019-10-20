Cricket fraternity hails Rohit Sharma’s ‘magical effort’ after explosive Test double hundred

Toggle Menu
Rohit Sharma has scored 529 runs from four innings in the ongoing Test series at a staggering average of 132.25 including three Test centuries.

Rohit Sharma raises his bat to acknowledge the applause from the spectators after scoring maiden Test double century (Source: AP)

Rohit Sharma scored his maiden double century in Test cricket and fourth in international cricket on Sunday at MS Dhoni’s homeground. Rohit reached his double century with a maximum of Lungi Ngidi’s delivery post-lunch break, the same style in which he reached his century. The opener became the first Indian batsman to complete a double century in Test cricket with a six.

Rohit has scored 529 runs from four innings in the ongoing Test series at a staggering average of 132.25 including three Test centuries. The 32-year-old has more runs than any other Indian batsman against South Africa in a three-Test series and third overall after Michael Clarke (576) and David Warner (543).

Here’s how Twitter reacted to his double century:

The Mumbai batsman scored 212 runs from 255 deliveries with the help of 28 fours and six sixes. He lost his wicket to Kagiso Rabada. The South African players congratulated him as he walked back to the dressing room after his maiden Test double ton.

