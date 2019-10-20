Cricket fraternity hails Rohit Sharma’s ‘magical effort’ after explosive Test double hundred

Rohit Sharma scored his maiden double century in Test cricket and fourth in international cricket on Sunday at MS Dhoni’s homeground. Rohit reached his double century with a maximum of Lungi Ngidi’s delivery post-lunch break, the same style in which he reached his century. The opener became the first Indian batsman to complete a double century in Test cricket with a six.

Rohit has scored 529 runs from four innings in the ongoing Test series at a staggering average of 132.25 including three Test centuries. The 32-year-old has more runs than any other Indian batsman against South Africa in a three-Test series and third overall after Michael Clarke (576) and David Warner (543).

Here’s how Twitter reacted to his double century:

It ends but has to be said was a magical effort. Yest morning was tough but @ImRo45 played it out. And then the explosion came and he has yet again batted India to a winning position. That’s the best part to this innings. Bowlers have time thanks to him. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 20, 2019

Been so much fun watching this career defining double century from Rohit Sharma. Hopefully more on the way — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 20, 2019

100 in T20I’s, 200 in ODI’s and now 200* In Test Cricket. What a player he is. Hats off @ImRo45 👏 — Sandeep Lamichhane (@IamSandeep25) October 20, 2019

Writing this tweet twice as a tribute to the man who loves scoring double tons. Kudos, @ImRo45 💯💯#SaddaPunjab #INDvSA #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/wThNxCttNU — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 20, 2019

The Mumbai batsman scored 212 runs from 255 deliveries with the help of 28 fours and six sixes. He lost his wicket to Kagiso Rabada. The South African players congratulated him as he walked back to the dressing room after his maiden Test double ton.