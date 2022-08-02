Rohit Sharma defends his decision of giving Avesh Khan final over instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar

With West Indies needing 10 runs in the last over, Team India captain Rohit Sharma handed over the responsibility to Avesh Kumar instead of experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had two overs left in his quota.

Avesh started with a no-ball and then was smoked for a six over deep extra cover and a boundary past the point by Devon Thomas to help West Indies win the second match by five wickets.

The five-match series is at 1-1, with the third game on Tuesday staying in Basseterre.

In the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma defended giving main striker bowler Kumar only two overs, both in the powerplay.

“We know Bhuvneshwar, what he brings to the table, but if you don’t give the opportunity to Avesh or Arshdeep (Singh) you will never find out what it means to bowl at the death for India,” Sharma said.

“They have done it in the IPL. (This is) just one game, those guys don’t need to panic. They need backing and opportunity.”

Left-arm paceman Obed McCoy decimated a star-studded Indian batting line-up with sensational career-best figures of 6 for 17. After being put into bat, McCoy wreaked havoc in his two spells as India was bundled out for 138 in 19.4 overs on Monday.

The target was never going to be a problem for the West Indies batters as opener Brandon King smashed 68 off 52 balls but the hosts stuttered during the back-end before Devon Thomas’ unbeaten 31 off 19 balls sealed it in his team’s favour.