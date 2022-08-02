scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Rohit Sharma defends his decision of giving Avesh Khan final over instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India captain Rohit Sharma gave the last over to Avesh Khan instead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had bowled only two overs in the match.

By: Sports Desk |
August 2, 2022 12:05:40 pm
Avesh KhanIndian bowler Avesh Khan celebrates a wicket. (PTI)

With West Indies needing 10 runs in the last over, Team India captain Rohit Sharma handed over the responsibility to Avesh Kumar instead of experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had two overs left in his quota.

Avesh started with a no-ball and then was smoked for a six over deep extra cover and a boundary past the point by Devon Thomas to help West Indies win the second match by five wickets.

The five-match series is at 1-1, with the third game on Tuesday staying in Basseterre.

In the post-match press conference, Rohit Sharma defended giving main striker bowler Kumar only two overs, both in the powerplay.

“We know Bhuvneshwar, what he brings to the table, but if you don’t give the opportunity to Avesh or Arshdeep (Singh) you will never find out what it means to bowl at the death for India,” Sharma said.

“They have done it in the IPL. (This is) just one game, those guys don’t need to panic. They need backing and opportunity.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Left-arm paceman Obed McCoy decimated a star-studded Indian batting line-up with sensational career-best figures of 6 for 17. After being put into bat, McCoy wreaked havoc in his two spells as India was bundled out for 138 in 19.4 overs on Monday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...Premium
Smriti Irani’s kin invested in firm whose GST ‘place of business’ is wher...
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...Premium
Case revives hope of ‘dream home’ among Patra chawl’s f...

The target was never going to be a problem for the West Indies batters as opener Brandon King smashed 68 off 52 balls but the hosts stuttered during the back-end before Devon Thomas’ unbeaten 31 off 19 balls sealed it in his team’s favour.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 12:05:40 pm

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP

3

Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan - US officials

4

From murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman’s three decades on the run

5

Ayman al-Zawahiri, leader of al-Qaeda, killed in CIA drone strike in Afghanistan, says US

Featured Stories

August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
August 2, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Lok Dal Crisis
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
SN Shrivastava writes: How Delhi Police became a professional unit
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on ...
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Rupee's journey: Sajjid Chinoy at Explained.Live today
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Rajasthan BJP leader Vasudev Devnani: 'Teaching Akbar won't inculcate pat...
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Samajwadi Party's gambit: a 28-year-old woman 'adivasi' candidate
Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today
Live Updates

Maldives President in India, to meet PM Modi today

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

Murder accused to actor in 28 films – ex-Armyman's 3 decades on run

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion:

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'
On North-South debate

Alia: 'All south films haven't worked, some Hindi films have done well'

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes
Delhi Confidential

'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...': small act fails to escape BJP's eyes

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'
Express Townhall

'1st phase of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way complete, we estimate 25,000 vehicles per day'

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership

Premium
'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

'I typically don’t seek out news or reviews about my work'

Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand

Why I like the Portronics ‘My Buddy K5’ laptop stand

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List
5 underrated films of July

From Good Luck Jerry to Mr Malcolm’s List

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

CWG 2022 , Team India
CWG gets taste of Indo-Pak rivalry, Mizoram teen Jeremy gets the gold
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 02: Latest News