WATCH: Rohit Sharma tries his hand at the ‘floss dance’

The BCCI shared a video on its Twitter account that showed Rohit Sharma trying the floss. The dance move has over the past couple of years become a bit of a viral sensation and has caught on with children and teenagers. It has also been a popular sports celebration and has made an appearance in England’s Premier League and the American NFL.

Hitman learning the floss dance be like 😅😅#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/37lGysldJC — BCCI (@BCCI) 13 January 2019

The video shows Rohit trying to follow a girl as she does the dance move. Towards the end of the video, the Indian vice-captain is joined by Kedar Jadhav.

In another video that was shared on Instagram, Kedar Jadhav can be seen showing off his moves. “Airport special,” read the caption.

The Indian team is currently making their way to Adelaide where they will play Australia in the second ODI. Although they came into the first match in Sydney as favourites to win due to their historic 2-1 victory in the preceding Test series. But Australia pulled off an upset, defending a target of 289 despite Rohit scoring 133 runs. India fell short by 34 runs.

The second ODI will be played on January 15. Both sides are seeing this series as the start of their preparation for the World Cup. India have drafted Vijay Shankar into the team as a replacement for the suspended Hardik Pandya. KL Rahul, who has also been suspended, will be replaced by Shubman Gill in the subsequent limited-overs tour of New Zealand.

Apart from getting their team combination right for the World Cup, the Indian team also stand a chance at closing gap between them and England at the top of ICC ODI rankings.