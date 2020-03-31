Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli in coronavirus fight, donates Rs 80 lakhs

Rohit Sharma contributed 80 lakhs in fight against coronavirus. Rohit Sharma contributed 80 lakhs in fight against coronavirus.

Rohit Sharma on Tuesday followed his captain Virat Kohli in supporting the fight against coronavirus pandemic, donating a total of Rs 80 lakhs, the highest declared contribution from an Indian cricketer so far.

Other than donating Rs 45 lakhs to PM Cares Funds, the vice-captain of India also contributed 25 lakhs to CM Relief Fund of Maharashtra and a further 5 lakhs to Feeding India and Rs 5 lakhs to Welfare of Stray Dogs

He announced his contribution on Twitter, calling others to do their bit. “We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45 lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5 lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5 lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs. Let’s get behind our leaders and support them,” he tweeted.

On Monday, Kohli and Anushka Sharma pledged their support to the PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). The celebrity couple, however, did not mention the amount of contribution. Kohli said on Twitter, “Anushka and I are pledging our support towards PM-CARES Fund & the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (Maharashtra). Our hearts are breaking looking at the suffering of so many & we hope our contribution, in some way, helps easing the pain of our fellow citizens #IndiaFightsCorona”

Cricket has seen its share of donations and contributions with BCCI, India’s biggest sports body, pledged to donate Rs 51 crores to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund). Meanwhile, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar donated Rs 50 lakh to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

