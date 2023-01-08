scorecardresearch
Rohit Sharma completes 12 years as Mumbai Indians player

Rohit Sharma on Sunday completed 12 years with Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indians, the franchise revealed on its official Twitter account.

At the first IPL mega auction in Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings and the now defunct Deccan Chargers were in a three-way clash in order to secure the services of the Hitman.

Mumbai would win the race and Rohit repaid their faith by captaining the franchise to five IPL titles (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020) and two Champions League T20 titles (2011 and 2013).

He is also the highest run-scorer for MI with 4982 runs (IPL + CL T20) as well as the highest capped player for MI. Rohit won the Player of the Match award in the 2015 IPL final with a 26-ball 50 which helped the side reach a massive total of 200+ against Chennai Super Kings.

He has the most runs, most fours, most 50+ scores, most MoM awards which are all Mumbai Indians records and he has the second most number of wins in the IPL as captain (81 wins in 143 games).

“2013 was when the victory parade started and we then just got on a roll, winning title after title. This is Rohit 13th year. There’s something about this number. As we get into it, there’s just this feeling all around that something special is around the corner. Come on Rohit, it’s time to bring home #6. But before that, congratulations, and thank you for each of these last 12 years,” said a MI statement.

In IPL 2022, Mumbai finished at the bottom of the table with only 4 wins out of 14 matches and 10 losses. They will be hoping to correct their course in this edition and Rohit’s contribution will be paramount to the cause.

The Hitman will next been seen when he captains the Indian side against Sri Lanka in the upcoming 3-match ODI series, starting on Tuesday.

