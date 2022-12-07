Rohit Sharma comes out to bat with injured hand after IND go 7 wicket down against Bangladesh

India skipper Rohit Sharma came out to bat after India lost their 7th wicket against Bangladesh in a run chase of 272 in the 2nd ODI on Wednesday. Rohit, who had been taken to hospital for x-ray scans after hurting his left hand at second slip during the second over of the Bangladesh innings, came in after Shardul Thakur was stumped in the 43rd over.

As soon as he came to the crease, a Shakib delivery greeted him with a rap on the gloves. In the next over, he was hit on the thigh by a Ebadot Hossain delivery. In the 46th over, however, he stunned the Bangladesh crowd into silence as he took 2 mammoth sixes and a four off Hossain.

Earlier in the Bangladesh innings, standing at second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied hand when he dropped Anamul Haque off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over. He was escorted off the field by the team physio.

He was rushed to a Dhaka hospital for scan and the affected area required multiple stitches during the initial treatment. “India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans,” the BCCI had stated in a media release.

In the match, the diminutive Mehidy Hasan Miraz once again tormented the Indian bowlers on way to his maiden century as Bangladesh staged a remarkable recovery to reach 271 for seven.

India had Bangladesh on the mat at 69 for six before last match’s hero Miraz (100 off 83 balls) stitched an epic 148-run partnership off 165 balls with Mahmudullah (77 off 96) to help the home team put up a fighting total.

It was the highest ever seventh-wicket stand against India.

Miraz saved his best for the 50th over when he smashed Shardul Thakur for couple of sixes, including a sweetly timed pick up shot, before reaching three figure-mark in the final ball of the innings.