Saturday, December 12, 2020
Rohit Sharma clears fitness test, set to join Indian team in Australia

Rohit Sharma will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status.

By: Sports Desk | December 12, 2020 2:48:53 pm
Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma double century, Rohit Sharma Test double hundred, Rohit Sharma 200, Rohit Sharma Test records, India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Ranchi TestIn this file photo, Rohit Sharma raises his bat. (AP Photo)

Rohit Sharma has completed his rehabilitation process at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and is now clinically fit. In a statement released, the BCCI said, “He has been rehabilitating and training at NCA since 19th November following a high-grade left hamstring injury suffered during the Indian Premier League (IPL).”

“The NCA medical Team was satisfied with the physical fitness of Sharma after assessing him on different metrics that tested his skills related to batting, fielding and running between the wickets.”

Sharma’s physical fitness has been satisfactory, however, he will be required to continue work on his endurance.

He has been given a detailed programme to follow for the duration of the two weeks he will be quarantined for.

He will be reassessed by the Team India medical team post his quarantine to establish his fitness status and a call on his participation in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be taken accordingly.

