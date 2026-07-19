Rohit Sharma’s century at Lord’s came off Shardul Thakur’s bat

Rohit Sharma’s sensational hundred at Lord’s against England came from the willow given by his team mate Shardul Thakur. Sharma used Thakur’s bat during a long chase but India failed to cross the winning line in the series decider. The 39-year-old Sharma slammed 138 off 110 balls in the third and final ODI with his future with India still uncertain.

“I am signed with SS bats and Jatin Sareen (owner) has been very kind to send me some excellent piece of willows. Rohit once requested me to give him a couple of bats since he loved them. We all love him and he’s given us so many joyful moments in the game of cricket that denying him the bats was out of question. And today I am really happy that he scored his historic hundred at Lord’s cricket ground using one of my bats,” Thakur told The Indian Express.