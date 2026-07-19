Rohit Sharma’s century at Lord’s came off Shardul Thakur’s bat

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Rohit Sharma’s sensational hundred at Lord’s against England came from the willow given by his team mate Shardul Thakur. Sharma used Thakur’s bat during a long chase but India failed to cross the winning line in the series decider. The 39-year-old Sharma slammed 138 off 110 balls in the third and final ODI with his future with India still uncertain.
“I am signed with SS bats and Jatin Sareen (owner) has been very kind to send me some excellent piece of willows. Rohit once requested me to give him a couple of bats since he loved them. We all love him and he’s given us so many joyful moments in the game of cricket that denying him the bats was out of question. And today I am really happy that he scored his historic hundred at Lord’s cricket ground using one of my bats,” Thakur told The Indian Express.
When Thakur was part of the Indian team was referred as the ‘Lord Thakur’ by his team mates. Hailing from the same school as Sharma, the all-rounder knew the Indian opener since childhood days. And the duo have played all of their top flight domestic cricket with Mumbai and have even shared the dressing room in the IPL with the Mumbai Indians.
The hundred came at a special time for Mumbai’s veteran batsman at the historic venue. The suspense around his future might continue till India’s next assignment in September unless there is an official word. But with an emphatic century at Lord’s in the third ODI, Sharma showed he isn’t going anywhere without a fight. If there is anyone waiting to take his spot, the call should come from the selectors. Chasing 388, more than Rohit, it was a knock that India needed badly. As he slog swept Adil Rashid for a boundary off the 84th delivery he faced, there were no animated gestures or over the top celebrations. He pumped the fists, embraced Virat Kohli, who uttered a few words in his ears which brought out a smile and out came the bat, pointing to the dressing room and to his family in the stands.
The century was not enough as India fell short by 27 runs giving England the ODI series 2-1.
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