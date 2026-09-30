Rohit Sharma on his celebration after 35th ODI hundred: ‘Not to be shared’

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On 99, Rohit Sharma lunged forward to defend the first ball from Vitel Lawes, leaving the Guwahati crowd waiting for his 35th ODI century. One ball later, he pushed a length delivery into the off side, took the single and punched the air after a small hopping jog as the crowd erupted.
The milestone, however, came with a celebration of his own choosing. Ravindra Jadeja had wanted him to slide and jump after reaching three figures, but Rohit had other ideas.
“I’ll keep that celebration for myself. Some things are just meant to be with you, and it’s not to be shared. So that was for me,” Rohit said after the game.
He then laughed while explaining why Ravindra Jadeja’s suggestion was never going to happen.
Look what it means to the Hitman 🤩👌
🎥 A memorable celebration during a memorable knock 🥳
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/6XCYRtZLAi#TeamIndia | #INDvWI | @mflone_ | @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/V5h46wVK11
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 30, 2026
“[Jadeja] wanted me to slide and jump and celebrate but after fifty overs of fielding and batting so much, I was never going to do that.”
The 35th century was not Rohit’s only landmark in Guwahati. Earlier in the innings, he became only the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli to reach 12,000 ODI runs. He brought up the milestone when he tucked a Roston Chase delivery on the leg side for a single. It was another marker in a career that has seen Rohit become one of India’s most prolific ODI batsmen.
Beyond the celebration, Rohit said his focus had been on the partnership with Gill rather than the milestone. He felt the pitch was good for batting and wanted the top order to make the most of it.
“The wicket was good; we just wanted to continue batting. We were not thinking about the scoreboard. We were trying to play the merit of the ball. We were trying to stitch a partnership. Gill was fantastic on the other end. He was in control of his batting. To see him stay not out was fantastic to see as well.”
Rohit said batting for a long time was ultimately about concentration and using his experience to avoid throwing his wicket away.
“It comes down to concentration. You have to keep telling yourself to not throw it away. I wanted to use my experience. We knew the pitch was good and we needed big runs from the top order, and that’s exactly what happened, and we had a very good partnership at the top, and it pretty much sealed the game for us.”
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