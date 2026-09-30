Rohit Sharma on his celebration after 35th ODI hundred: ‘Not to be shared’

Rohit Sharma of India celebrates his century (100 runs) during the 2nd ODI match between India and West Indies at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati, India on September 30, 2026. (CREIMAS)

On 99, Rohit Sharma lunged forward to defend the first ball from Vitel Lawes, leaving the Guwahati crowd waiting for his 35th ODI century. One ball later, he pushed a length delivery into the off side, took the single and punched the air after a small hopping jog as the crowd erupted.

The milestone, however, came with a celebration of his own choosing. Ravindra Jadeja had wanted him to slide and jump after reaching three figures, but Rohit had other ideas.

“I’ll keep that celebration for myself. Some things are just meant to be with you, and it’s not to be shared. So that was for me,” Rohit said after the game.