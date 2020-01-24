Hitman turns Superman: Watch Rohit Sharma’s blinder at Eden Park

Rohit Sharma shows brilliant awareness on the field. (Source: Screengrab/Twitter) Rohit Sharma shows brilliant awareness on the field. (Source: Screengrab/Twitter)

Rohit Sharma on Friday showed brilliant awareness on the field to grab a sensational catch near the boundary ropes during the first T20 International against New Zealand at Eden Park.

Batting first, the Kiwis were going great guns with openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro attacking from the start.

Guptill, who had smashed 30 off 19 balls, tried to hit Shivam Dube for a maximum in the eighth over.

But his attempt was cut short by Rohit who was stationed at deep square leg.

Rohit kept his eyes on the ball, he always knew he was right in front of the ropes – stumbled backward as he completed the catch, didn’t panic, lobbed the ball in the air, settled himself, ran back inside and completed the rebound.

Meanwhile, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor smashed scintillating half-centuries to power New Zealand to a challenging 203/5 against India.

Opener Munro blasted six fours and two sixes in his 42-ball 59, while skipper Williamson treated the Indian bowlers with equal disdain, hitting them out of the park four times in his 26-ball 51.

Taylor then clobbered an unbeaten 54 off 27 balls. His innings was laced with three sixes and as many fours.

Opener Martin Guptill also chipped in with a 19-ball 30.

#RohitSharma me (as Rohitian): yes….we are going to win this because of this catch..but seriously what a great catch by @ImRo45 .. hope we are going to watch your performance with bat also. #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/vg6EG7Ke3X — Nikunjbaba (@Nikunjbaba1) January 24, 2020

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (1/), Shardul Thakur (1/44), Yuzvendra Chahal (1/32), Shivam Dube (1/24) and Ravindra Jadeja (1/18) snapped one wicket each.

