Watch: Rohit Sharma loses temper with Navdeep Saini, asks him to use his head

Rohit Sharma was seen momentarily losing his temper with India pacer Navdeep Saini during the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The incident happened in the 12th over of the South Africa innings, with opposition skipper Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma gradually taking the match away from India’s grasp.

Virat Kohli had gone off the field and his deputy Rohit Sharma was in charge of the team, when Rohit reacted furiously to Saini conceding two consecutive boundaries.

The first ball was a back-of-length delivery in the slot for Bavuma, who used to pace of the ball to loft it over extra cover. The next ball was a full toss on the leg side, again making it easy for Bavuma to help it to the boundary.

Saini was not bowled in the match again.

Saini’s express pace has troubled many batsmen already – he offers a rare instance of an Indian pacer who has crossed the 150 kph barrier on the speed gun – but the 26-year-old has perhaps been guilty of being overreliant on his pace.

During the third T20I on Sunday, Saini learnt the hard way that pace is not always the way to go, especially in T20 cricket. He conceded 25 runs in his two wicketless overs as India lost by 9 wickets.