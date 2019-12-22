Rohit Sharma breaks 22-year-old record for most runs as opener in year

Rohit Sharma broke the record for the most runs scored by an opener in a calendar year in the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI. (File Photo) Rohit Sharma broke the record for the most runs scored by an opener in a calendar year in the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI. (File Photo)

Rohit Sharma continued writing his name into history during his knock in the 3rd ODI between India and West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday. Rohit scored 63 off 63 balls in the series-deciding tie to give India a good start in their chase.

The Indian opener broke the record for the most runs scored by an opener in international cricket in one calendar year.

Milestone 🚨 Rohit Sharma surpasses Sanath Jayasuriya as the leading run scorer in a calendar year across formats. pic.twitter.com/E4Cr7n6ret — BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019

The record for the most runs in a year across formats had previously been held by Sanath Jayasuriya, who had scored 2387 runs at the top of the Sri Lanka batting order in 1997.

The third highest run-getter as an opener in a single calendar year is Virender Sehwag, who scored 2355 runs across all formats in 2008.

Rohit Sharma has ended 2019 with 2442 runs in international cricket at an average of 53.12, with 10 centuries and 10 half centuries.

The majority of Rohit’s runs this year have come in the ODI format. He has also scored 556 runs in Tests and 396 runs in T20Is.

Before the ODI on Sunday, Rohit had been 9 runs away from equalling Jayasuriya’s 22-year-old record. He was on 2379 runs for the year before the start of the match.

Sachin Tendulkar (1998), Sourav Ganguly (1999), Rahul Dravid (1999) and Virat Kohli (2016, 2017, 2018) are the only other Indians who have scored more runs than Rohit has this year.

