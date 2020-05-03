Rohit Sharma has edge over Virat Kohli in white-ball cricket, says Gautam Gambhir

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (File Photo/BCCI) Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli (File Photo/BCCI)

Rohit Sharma has an edge over Virat Kohli in cricket’s shorter formats even though Kohli will end up with more runs in his career, former India opener Gautam Gambhir said. He said this is because of the ‘impact’ Rohit has in ODIs and T20Is, adding that the current India opener is the ‘best white-ball cricketer in the world right now’.

“For me white-ball cricket is all about impact. Kohli will end up getting many more runs than Rohit, and Kohli is among the greatest right now, but Rohit has an edge over Kohli because of the impact he has,” Gambhir told Sports Tak.

“I think he (Rohit) is the best white-ball cricketer in the world right now. He is not the greatest overall but at the moment he is the best. He is the only player to have hit 3 ODI double hundreds, 5 World Cup hundreds (in one edition) and he is also the only player, who once gets past 100-run mark, people say that he missed a double century.”

Gambhir also said that Kohli’s batting records speak enough about his class.

The 33-year-old Rohit has scored 9115 runs from 224 ODIs at an average of 49.27 at a strike rate of 88.92. He has 29 hundreds and 43 fifties to his name. In T20Is, Rohit has scored 2273 runs from 108 matches at an average of 32.62 and a strike rate of 138.78.

The 31-year-old Kohli, on the other hand, has scored 11867 runs from 248 ODIs at an average of 59.33 at a strike rate of 93.25. He has scored 43 centuries and 58 half centuries. Kohli has also scored 2794 runs from 82 T20Is at an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 138.24.

Gambhir also added that Rohit Sharma had prospered because of the backing he had received from MS Dhoni. “Where Rohit is today, it is because of MS Dhoni. One good thing about MS was that he always kept Rohit in the talks, even if was not part of the team, he was always part of the group. He never let him get sidelined,” Gambhir said. “I don’t think any player received such support,” he added.

Speaking later in the chat, Gambhir also named his all-time Test XI for India.

Gambhir’s all-time India Test XI – Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh, Anil Kumble (captain), Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

