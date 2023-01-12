scorecardresearch
Rohit Sharma better than Ricky Ponting, says Gautam Gambhir: ‘Ricky has got a sh*t record in the subcontinent’

In his 87 ODI outings in the subcontinent, Ponting scored 3109 runs including six hundreds, averaging 39.85. 

Gambhir suggested Sharma's run scoring rate in the latter half of his career saw him as a better batter than former Australia skipper. (AP)

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir feels that India captain Rohit Sharma is a better batter than former Australia two-time World Cup winning skipper Ricky Ponting.

Speaking on Star Sports ahead of the second India-Sri Lanka ODI, Gambhir said, “He is a better player than Ricky Ponting, because Ricky has got a sh** record in the subcontinent.”

In his 87 ODI outings in the subcontinent, Ponting scored 3109 runs including six hundreds, averaging 39.85.

Rohit has 29 ODI centuries to his name in 237 games, one short of Ricky Ponting’s tally in 375 appearances. In fact, the opener scored 19 hundreds between 2017 to 2020, including a record five at the 2019 World Cup in England. However, he hasn’t got a triple figure score for India in the format since January 2020, when he did the same against Australia.

“The surprising fact is that in the last four or five years he has gotten this many hundreds. Rohit Sharma before the last five-six years was not this consistent. He definitely got about 20 hundreds in the last five-six-seven years,” Gambhir said.

Sharma had scored 83 runs off 67 deliveries on his return back to the Indian team in the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. The 35-year-old had sustained a thumb injury in December during the second ODI against Bangladesh in which he scored 51 off 28.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 15:36 IST
