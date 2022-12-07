Fortunately, not a fracture so I was able to bat: Rohit Sharma on batting with injured hand against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma came out to bat in the third ODI against Bangladesh even after splitting the webbing between his left thumb and index finger during the second match of the series on Wednesday.

Standing at second slip, Rohit was left with a bloodied hand when he dropped Anamul Haque off Mohammed Siraj in the fourth ball of the second over.

Rohit did not open the batting but came in with a strapped glove after the fall of the 7th wicket.

The India captain played a blazing knock of 51 from 28 balls and hit three fours and five sixes and almost took India to the brink of victory. But with six needed off the last ball, Mustafizur Rahman bowled a brilliant yorker to seal the deal for Bangladesh.

Reflecting on his injury, the Indian captain said, “It (thumb injury) isn’t too great. Some dislocation and some stitches. Fortunately, not a fracture and so, I was able to bat.”

Complimenting centurian Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rohit said, ” From being 69/6, allowing them to get to 270-odd wasn’t a great effect from our bowlers. We started well but the middle overs and the back end is what’s hurting us a lot. Happened in the last game as well. It’s something we need to work on. Not taking anything away from Mehidy and Mahmudullah, was a great partnership but we also need to find ways of breaking such partnerships. In One-Day cricket, it’s about partnerships and when you get those, you have to ensure that they are converted to match-winning partnerships. That’s what they did.”

“Need to be braver in the middle. There are few injury concerns, we need to get to the bottom of this. Need to try and monitor them, because it’s important to understand this. When they come to play for India, they need to be at more than 100 percent. We need to monitor their workload because we can’t have guys coming in to play for the country half-fit,” he concluded.

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian, and just the second batter to hit 500 sixes in international cricket during the second ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka.