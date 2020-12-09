Rohit Sharma should be in Australia if he passes all fitness tests: Sachin Tendulkar

Rohit Sharma applauds from the sidelines during IPL 2020 (BCCI/IPL)

Rohit Sharma, a cloud hangs over whose availability for the remainder of India’s tour of Australia, should be flown Down Under if he is fit because of what a player of his calibre will add to the team, said Sachin Tendulkar.

Speaking to ANI, Tendulkar said, “If Rohit passes all his fitness Tests and is cleared, then a player like Rohit should be there in Australia. If he meets all the parameters then he should be there.”

However, he added: “I do not know the status of Rohit’s fitness. That is something BCCI and Rohit know, they are in touch with each other and so are the physios and team management.”

Rohit, who is nursing a hamstring injury, was initially not named in any of the three squads for the tour due to the injury. However, he was later included in the Test squad after he returned to action for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020. But he was unable to fly with the Indian team, since he was three weeks away from full match fitness.

India skipper Virat Kohli said the question of Rohit’s availability for the Australia series has been confusing.

Tendulkar also mentioned that India’s bench strength is of such superior quality now that they can go in without senior players.

Talking about Virat Kohli’s absence for the later part of the Test series, he said, “The beauty about Indian cricket right now that we have bench strength. There would be an opportunity for some other guy to go out there and do something for the country. Virat will obviously be missed, without any doubt, but it is about the team rather than the individual.”

