‘A new chapter’: Rohit Sharma hailed for answering doubters with historic twin centuries

Rohit Sharma has proved a point to his doubters by slamming twin centuries in the 1st Test against South Africa. This is the first time in 41 years that an Indian opener has slammed centuries in both innings of a Test.

Rohit Sharma on way to 127 in the second innings of the 1st Test between India and South Africa in Visakhapatnam on Saturday (BCCI)

Rohit Sharma has proved a point to his doubters by slamming twin centuries in the 1st Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. He followed up his 176 from the first innings with a 127 in the second innings on Saturday. This is the first time in 41 years that an Indian opener has slammed centuries in both innings of a Test.

Rohit’s century at the top of the order gave India an imposing lead, as they push for a victory in the series opener.

South Africa ended Day 4 at 11/1, trailing India by 383 runs with one final day of the Test left on Sunday.

