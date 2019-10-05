‘A new chapter’: Rohit Sharma hailed for answering doubters with historic twin centuries

Rohit Sharma has proved a point to his doubters by slamming twin centuries in the 1st Test against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. He followed up his 176 from the first innings with a 127 in the second innings on Saturday. This is the first time in 41 years that an Indian opener has slammed centuries in both innings of a Test.

Rohit’s century at the top of the order gave India an imposing lead, as they push for a victory in the series opener.

A special test match for Rohit Sharma. Class and elegance and two centuries. Not a bad way to begin a new chapter in a career! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 5, 2019

1️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ in the first innings

1️⃣2️⃣7️⃣ in the second innings Rohit Sharma has made a fine start to his career at the top of the Indian batting order! pic.twitter.com/etlLDVKTlb — ICC (@ICC) October 5, 2019

Has Rohit Sharma transitioned from a white ball god into a red ball god? — Dennis Journalisn’t (@DennisCricket_) October 5, 2019

The red ball just called the white ball and said “Bro I feel your pain, I met the Hitman today 🥴” #INDvsSA @ImRo45 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 5, 2019

Rohit Sharma is the first batsman in history of Test cricket to score 2 centuries in when opening for the first time. #INDvSA — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 5, 2019

Centuries in both innings setting the game up for India. @ImRo45 has given cricket fans a superb Durga Puja gift. Well played. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 5, 2019

You know you played one of the best innings when your opposition applauds you @ImRo45 #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/NG4slO67ig — Pankaj Ganwani (@GanwaniP) October 5, 2019

South Africa ended Day 4 at 11/1, trailing India by 383 runs with one final day of the Test left on Sunday.