Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh blessed with baby girl

Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh have been blessed with their first child, a baby girl. Rohit will miss the fourth Test against Australia starting January 3.

Rohit Sharma kisses the forehead of his wife Ritika Sajdeh
Rohit Sharma has called his wife Ritika Sajdeh his lucky charm. (Source: PTI)

Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh have been blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday. Rohit is returning back to Mumbai and will miss the fourth Test against Australia starting January 3. He will join the squad back on January 8 , when the team begins their preparation for the ODI series starting 12th January.

Rohit, who scored a half-century in the third Test as India beat Australia by 137 runs to take 2-1 lead, will not be available for the series-deciding fourth Test in Sydney as he has already taken the flight back to Mumbai to welcome his first child. The couple tied the knot on 13 December 2015.

Rohit had earlier said in an interview to Michael Clarke that he was eagerly waiting to become a father. “I cannot wait to be a father; it is going to be a game-changing moment in our lives. I am eagerly awaiting the moment of becoming a father. It will be a moment to change our life,” Rohit had said.

“When my teammates got to know that I am going to become a father, they were laughing at me. They were like you are going to be a father?

“The reaction came in because of the mannerism and the things I have done in my previous years. They think I am irresponsible, obviously in a funny way. But I am going make sure that everything changes,” Rohit said.

