Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh blessed with baby girl

Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh have been blessed with their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday. Rohit is returning back to Mumbai and will miss the fourth Test against Australia starting January 3. He will join the squad back on January 8 , when the team begins their preparation for the ODI series starting 12th January.

Rohit, who scored a half-century in the third Test as India beat Australia by 137 runs to take 2-1 lead, will not be available for the series-deciding fourth Test in Sydney as he has already taken the flight back to Mumbai to welcome his first child. The couple tied the knot on 13 December 2015.

Update – Rohit Sharma to join ODI squad on 8th January India batsman @ImRo45 left for Mumbai on the 30th of December to attend to his wife who has delivered a baby girl. The BCCI congratulates Rohit on the beginning of a new chapter in his life. pic.twitter.com/7jokivuLGT — BCCI (@BCCI) 31 December 2018

Rohit had earlier said in an interview to Michael Clarke that he was eagerly waiting to become a father. “I cannot wait to be a father; it is going to be a game-changing moment in our lives. I am eagerly awaiting the moment of becoming a father. It will be a moment to change our life,” Rohit had said.

“When my teammates got to know that I am going to become a father, they were laughing at me. They were like you are going to be a father?

“The reaction came in because of the mannerism and the things I have done in my previous years. They think I am irresponsible, obviously in a funny way. But I am going make sure that everything changes,” Rohit said.