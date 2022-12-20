scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini ruled out of second Test

He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh, BCCI said in a statement.

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Navdeep Saini (Twitter/BCCI)
India captain Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Navdeep Saini has been ruled out for the second Test against Bangladesh, starting from Wednesday.

Rohit Sharma is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team following his left thumb injury, which he sustained during the 2nd ODI against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

“The Medical Team is of the opinion that the injury needs some more time to heal completely before the Indian captain can bat and field with full intensity,” BCCI said in a release.

“He will continue his rehab and will not be available for the second and final Test against Bangladesh”

The BCCI selection committee has already named Abhimanyu Easwaran as Sharma’s replacement and he will be asked to remain with the team.

The Indian team won the first Test against Bangladesh by 188 runs and Sharma’s injury means that Shubhman Gill, who scored his maiden Test century at Chattogram, will retain his place at the top of the batting order.

Pacer Navdeep Saini is also ruled out of the second Test owing to an abdominal muscle strain.

“The fast bowler will now report to the NCA for further management of his injury.”

India’s updated squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 01:51:22 pm
