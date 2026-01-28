‘This isn’t gully cricket’: Rohit Sharma on why he wants Kuldeep Yadav to stop appealing on every ball and trust wicketkeeper’s instincts

Around a month ago, a video went viral during South Africa’s tour of India where in a match in the ODI series, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli engaged in banter with spinner Kuldeep Yadav due to his relentless appealing. In a recent interaction, Rohit had an advice for Kuldeep ahead of the T20 World Cup- to stop with the incessant appeals on every ball and trust the wicketkeeper’s judgments.

“My one simple advice to Kuldeep is to just bowl quietly and go back to his mark. You can’t appeal on every ball. This is basic. I keep saying it, but it still happens often. Even after telling him many times, he appeals at every chance. You have to use your head. Where did the ball hit? Just because it touches the pad, it doesn’t mean it’s out every time. This isn’t gully cricket,” Rohit said in JioHotstar’s ‘Captain Rohit Sharma’s Roadmap for the T20 World Cup’ show.