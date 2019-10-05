Toggle Menu
Ben Stokes takes a dig at Rohit Sharma for cussing Cheteshwar Pujara

Ben Stokes takes a dig at Rohit Sharma for cussing Cheteshwar Pujara

During the second innings, a fuming Rohit Sharma was caught in the stump mic hitting back at his partner Cheteshwar Pujara after the middle-order batsman showed reluctance in taking a quick single.

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian opener in 41 years to score twin centuries in the ongoing Test against South Africa on Saturday. (AP Photo)

Rohit Sharma became the first Indian opener in 41 years to score twin centuries in the ongoing Test against South Africa on Saturday. After scoring a sensational 176 in the first innings, the 32-year-old carried forward his brilliant form as he scored 127 before being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj.

However, during the second innings, a fuming Rohit Sharma was caught in the stump mic hitting back at his partner Cheteshwar Pujara after the middle-order batsman showed reluctance in taking a quick single.

Reacting to the incident, England’s World Cup hero Ben Stokes in a cheeky tweet said that instead of Virat Kohli, this time it is Rohit who used the cuss word that sounds similar to his name. “This time it’s Rohit not Virat….if you know you know,” the cricketer tweeted.

After taking a 71-run lead, the Indian batsmen continued their dominance on the visitors. Rohit took the charge as he added 169 runs for the second wicket with Pujara, guiding India towards setting a gigantic target for the Proteas.

After both the batsmen were removed, some power hitting by Ravindra Jadeja, Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane took India’s second innings total to 323/4, before the skipper decided to declare the innings. The visitors now need 395 to win the match.

