Rohit Sharma tears into West Indies, slams 35th ODI century in Guwahati

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Rohit Sharma clobbered his 35th ODI century against the West Indies in the second ODI on Wednesday as India looked to chase down a record total at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The former India skipper, got to his ton in 72 deliveries in an innings peppered with 10 fours and 6 sixes. He also reached 12,000 ODI runs, becoming only the 3rd Indian to reach this milestone behind on Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.
Despite speculation over his future in the format turning rife during India’s tour to England in July, Rohit retained his spot in the top-order alongside captain Shubman Gill and Kohli when the squad for West Indies was announced. After scoring 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs in England, Rohit turned up with a massive 137 in a steep 388-run chase at Lord’s in the series decider, albeit in a losing cause.
Earlier, Centuries from John Campbell, Shai Hope and Amir Jangoo powered the West Indies to their first 400-plus total in the 50-over format, a mammoth 405 for seven against India. After being sent into bat, Campbell set the tone with a 65-ball hundred as the West Indies’ batters ruthlessly exposed India’s inexperienced pace attack.
A self-confessed admirer of Chris Gayle, Campbell channelled the inner Universe Boss perfectly, flaying the Indian attack with brute power and freedom in his 101 off 68 balls (9×4, 5×6). Hope and Jangoo then kept the West Indies in complete control through the middle and late overs, maintaining a scoring rate around eight an over.
Hope was the anchor and accelerator in one, building his innings carefully before stepping on the gas to make full use of the reprieve he got when he was dropped on 27 by Virat Kohli, with the ball bursting through his hands at short midwicket. The skipper brought up a superb 104 off 94 balls, with eight fours and three sixes, keeping the tempo high rather than allowing India to claw their way back.
Jangoo complemented Hope perfectly, mixing calculated stroke-play with aggression and reached his second ODI century off just 69 balls, finishing on 114 with 13 fours and three sixes as the Windies brought up three centuries in an ODI for the first time. The total surpassed their previous best of 389 against England in 2019.
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