Rohit Sharma tears into West Indies, slams 35th ODI century in Guwahati

Rohit Sharma clobbered his 35th ODI century against the West Indies in the second ODI on Wednesday as India looked to chase down a record total at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The former India skipper, got to his ton in 72 deliveries in an innings peppered with 10 fours and 6 sixes. He also reached 12,000 ODI runs, becoming only the 3rd Indian to reach this milestone behind on Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

Despite speculation over his future in the format turning rife during India’s tour to England in July, Rohit retained his spot in the top-order alongside captain Shubman Gill and Kohli when the squad for West Indies was announced. After scoring 11 and 26 in the first two ODIs in England, Rohit turned up with a massive 137 in a steep 388-run chase at Lord’s in the series decider, albeit in a losing cause.