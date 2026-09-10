‘October 2027 is far away’: Rohit on his participation in next ODI World Cup

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With speculations abound about his participation in the 2027 World Cup next year, former India skipper Rohit Sharma said that the tournament is still far away and if he features or not, that’ll be a question when the event comes closer.
“October 2027 is far away, we will see about it then,” Rohit said when asked about his participation at the Global Fintech Fest by a member of the audience. After retiring from both Tests and T20Is in the last two years, Rohit only plays the ODI format now and will likely want to be a part of the squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Sharma has already retired from T20Is, stepping away on June 29, 2024, hours after leading India to the World Cup title, and from Test cricket on May 7, 2025, a decision announced on Instagram ahead of India’s tour of England that summer.
The selection committee removed Sharma as ODI captain last year, replacing him with Shubman Gill. The panel, in consultation with the team management, is learnt to be keen on giving younger players a chance, keeping the future of Indian cricket in mind.
Sharma’s ODI captaincy record includes leading India to the 2023 World Cup final, where the team’s all-out attacking approach from the top of the order redefined how India batted in the format. The following year, that same bold, aggressive template was carried over to India’s triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup campaign, also under his leadership.
Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had made it clear that there is no room for speculation around the batting great as he batting well. Rohit had scored a century in his last outing for India in ODIs.
“He is playing superbly in all matches. So what more do you want? In the last match (against England), he scored 138 runs, so why is there speculation? I do not want to give some fodder for the speculators,” Saikia told reporters after the BCCI’s review meeting at its headquarters a few days ago.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.