‘October 2027 is far away’: Rohit on his participation in next ODI World Cup

With speculations abound about his participation in the 2027 World Cup next year, former India skipper Rohit Sharma said that the tournament is still far away and if he features or not, that’ll be a question when the event comes closer.

“October 2027 is far away, we will see about it then,” Rohit said when asked about his participation at the Global Fintech Fest by a member of the audience. After retiring from both Tests and T20Is in the last two years, Rohit only plays the ODI format now and will likely want to be a part of the squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup, co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.