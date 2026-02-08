T20 World Cup | Nepal captain Rohit Paudel after nearly stunning England at Wankhede Stadium – ‘We didn’t come here to just participate’

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
Conitnuing the early trend of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, but even taking it forward by a notch, Nepal came mighty close to stunning two-time champions England in a stunning performance at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. But eventually, the Asian underdogs went down by an agonising margin of just four runs against Harry Brook’s men, who were given a right proper scare. And Nepal captain Rohit Paudel was left immensely proud of his team as they lost by four runs while chasing 185.
“Disappointment is there, but at the same time I’m very proud of the team, ” Paudel told former England captain Nasser Hussain during the post-match interview. “The way the boys have shown that effort against England, that takes a lot of appreciation. When we stepped up today on the ground, the only message to the group was that whatever we have, we’ll give a 110% in the ground. And I think boys have given all that they had, and that’s what makes them different, and I’m very proud of them.”
Paudel also retireated that Nepal aren’t just here to make up numbers at the World Cup. “We had that belief when we came to this World Cup. We didn’t come here to just participate. We wanted to compete, and we had that belief in the group that we can beat any of the sides, if we play our best brand of cricket, and I thought today we played our best brand of cricket.”
While ultimately Sam Curran’s impeccable last over proved to be decisive as he nailed the yorkers, Nepal were made to rue their death bowling, especially the last over going for 21 runs, while the previous two went for 12 each with Will Jacks applying the pressure for England.
“Yes, in that area, we can improve. I thought England were also struggling with the death over bowling, but last over, Sam Curran bowled really well. It’s hard for bowlers in death overs to bowl. Especially to execute those yorkers and slow bouncers. So I thought we missed it on that part, but at the same time, I think we’ll improve there,” Paudel conceded.
With Italy up next, Paudel said no team should be taken lightly. “We will not take any of the teams lightly, and I think all other teams in this tournament will not take any of the associate teams or any teams lightly. So that’s a message, but we as a team need to be on our 100%.”
With the Wankhede Stadium brimming with Nepalese fans, Paudel and co took a lap of appreciation at the end, to thank their fans. “Our fans, they’re very passionate. If you see today, whole, Nepal came here to support us, and that’s great to see them here, and that motivates us. When we go to the ground, we carry your hopes, we carry your belief, and I thought, I think today we gave everything, and I think today, all Nepal would be very proud of all of us.”
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.