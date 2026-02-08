T20 World Cup | Nepal captain Rohit Paudel after nearly stunning England at Wankhede Stadium – ‘We didn’t come here to just participate’

Conitnuing the early trend of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, but even taking it forward by a notch, Nepal came mighty close to stunning two-time champions England in a stunning performance at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. But eventually, the Asian underdogs went down by an agonising margin of just four runs against Harry Brook’s men, who were given a right proper scare. And Nepal captain Rohit Paudel was left immensely proud of his team as they lost by four runs while chasing 185.

“Disappointment is there, but at the same time I’m very proud of the team, ” Paudel told former England captain Nasser Hussain during the post-match interview. “The way the boys have shown that effort against England, that takes a lot of appreciation. When we stepped up today on the ground, the only message to the group was that whatever we have, we’ll give a 110% in the ground. And I think boys have given all that they had, and that’s what makes them different, and I’m very proud of them.”